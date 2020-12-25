Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Director General ISI Lt General Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion. “Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation were discussed,” says PM’s Office.

During the meeting, concern was expressed over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control (also) came under discussion.”

“It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all costs,” says the press release.