MULTAN - The district petrol pump committee gave approval for installation of six new petrol pumps across the district. The committee meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak held here on Thursday. The DC said the government has fixed timeline for issuance of Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding installation of new petrol pumps and directed all departments to follow the timeline while issuance of NOC. He stated that the government wanted to eliminate red-tapism, adding that installation of new petrol pumps would also help to create employment opportunities. He asked the petrol pump owners to plant trees at petrol pumps under Clean and Green campaign and also do arrangements for placing waste bins and kept petrol pumps wash rooms clean. Khattak urged the citizens to play their active role to make the Clean & Green Pakistan drive a success. On this occasion, ADCG Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani and ACs were present.