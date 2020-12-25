Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) delegation led by Central Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani called on Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and conveyed him an important message of Syed Sibghat Ullah Rashdi Pir Pagara. Talking to media outside jail after meeting, Mohammad Ali Durrani said that he had brought a message from Pir Pagara to Shehbaz Sharif. “Pir Pagara sent us to Shahbaz Shareef with four points agenda.” He said that there should be a grand dialogue in the country and a way of reconciliation must be adopted before any confrontation because nation was already in dire straits. “Pir Sahib wants a conversation in which the opponents also sit together and parliament should resume its work, the country and the constitution should be in the hands of the parliament.” Durrani said the fire of resignations was a major threat to democracy and the economy. He said, “Pir Pagara thinks dialogue is bound to take place even after resignations, so why not start it now.” He added that during the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif said he wanted unity of the nation and wanted to unite the opposition and PDM. He also agreed with the proposal of Pir Pagara. Shehbaz said he could not play any role while in jail, Durrani added. “Confrontation creates problems for all. Though opposition does not want to negotiate with government, dialogue must be started. Even countries in war also hold dialogue.” The PMLF secretary general added that if needed, he would also go for talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or Maryam Nawaz. “What I am saying is better for establishment, government and opposition too,”, he was of the view. The charter of democracy, the charter of tolerance and the charter of parliament have now become indispensable.