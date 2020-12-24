Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government on Thursday noted that the economy has witnessed a considerable recovery during the first five months (July to November) of FY2021 as a result of continued domestic economic activity. A meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. While presenting the current economic situation, the Finance Secretary apprised that the timely actions taken by the Government have mitigated the severe impact of the pandemic on the economy as compared to the other economies of the world. The economy has witnessed a considerable recovery during the first five months of FY2021 as a result of continued domestic economic activity.

Governor SBP briefed that Monetary Policy is accommodative due to COVID-19 and has paved way for economic recovery during the first quarter of FY2020-21. There is an improvement in the country’s external accounts. The steady worker remittance inflows and improved trade balance of goods and services were the notable developments, he added. In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission stated that the first two quarters of the FY21 has been marked by a rebound in economic activities amid COVID-19.

The economic recovery can be attributed to accommodative fiscal policy. He further stated that Large Scale Manufacturing and Housing Sectors have started showing signs of growth and improvement. The Adviser for Commerce & Investment mentioned that during July-November FY2021, Pakistan’s trade deficit has registered modest improvement as exports increased by 2 per cent (Y-o-Y) growth, while imports remained stagnant.

He reiterated that the fiscal policy reforms being undertaken under the National Tariff Policy must continue. Adviser Commerce also added that the domestic industry, especially export-oriented, may be provided needed support to expand their operations. Similarly, the inflationary pressures must be kept in check to ensure competitiveness. Dr Asad Zaman, member appreciated the timely fiscal and monetary measures taken by the government during challenging times. He further mentioned that comprehensive data analysis is key to rational decision making.

Minister for Finance & Revenue emphasized the active role of Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board for designing policies to address economic challenges. He directed to make this platform more effective for achieving better coordination among all concerned to attain desired macroeconomic goals. He also stressed the need for timely provision of economic data for effective policymaking.

The Board should be more proactive in reviewing the impact of Fiscal and Monetary Policies on economic growth, employment, investment and external sector of the economy, he concluded. Adviser to PM on Commerce & Investment, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Governor SBP, Dr Asad Zaman, member and other senior officials of the Finance Division participated in the meeting. Chairman FBR also attended the meeting on special invitation.