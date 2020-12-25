Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny Committee of the PTI foreign funding case on Thursday once again denied it had shared documents submitted by ruling party with petitioner Akbar S Baber. According to sources in the committee, the scrutiny body continued to deny sharing of documents with petitioner Akbar S Babar submitted by PTI including the 23 PTI bank statements requisitioned by the SBP that were mostly concealed from the ECP by PTI.

The sources further said that the committee also sought time for reviewing the latest documents submitted by PTI before setting date of the next meeting after PTI submitted reply to the questionnaires of the committee.

However, the petitioner Akbar S Baber claimed that if forensic audit of 10 companies could be completed in a few weeks for the sugar scam, a detailed forensic audit of PTI should not have taken almost three years now.

He claimed PTI foreign funding case was a landmark case and he was only doing his national duty of setting examples. He said the people wanted an early conclusion of the long delayed case. The ECP should hear and conclude the case pending for over six years.

On the other hand, Additional District Judge Islamabad Muhammad Ali Warraich dismissed the defamation case filed by PTI on behalf of PM Imran Khan against PTI founding member Akbar S Baber. The case was filed in July 2019.

PTI had filed the case alleging defamation and seeking recovery of Rupees 5 billion from Akbar S Baber on account of damages for criticising PTI policies on the social media. The dismissal order is dated December16, 2020.

Advocate Badar Iqbal Chaudhry argued on behalf of Akbar S Baber while Hassan Rasheed Qamar represented PTI. Badar Iqbal Chaudhry is also part of the legal team led by Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah in the PTI foreign funding case. In all, PTI has filed three defamation cases against PTI Founding Member Akbar S. Baber since the filing of the Foreign Funding Case in November 2014. One was withdrawn and two have been dismissed by the relevant courts.

The first defamation case was filed by PTI against Akbar S. Baber in 2017 in the Rawalpindi Additional Sessions Judge but was withdrawn for lack of evidence. Another ‘criminal’ defamation case was filed by PTI against Akbar S. Baber in January 2020 which was also dismissed in September 2020. Babar was represented by Advocates Noman Malik and Malik Mubashar Raffaq.

The PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar has consistently denied the allegations and termed them “baseless, misconceived, false, and malicious.” He has always claimed that criticism of party policies and actions of its leadership are Constitutional Rights under Articles 17, 19, and 19A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. Baber claimed that the defamation cases were filed with malicious intent to punish him for filing the foreign funding case in November 2014 that remains pending before the ECP for the last six years.

He also claimed that the cases were filed to harass him into silence and deprive him of his fundamental right of expression and freedom of speech, as well as to deny the public of its fundamental right to information on matters of public importance.

In his comments on the Court verdict, Babar stated that “the verdicts vindicate my stance and would help facilitate the democratic culture of criticizing party policies and leadership on policy issues.” He said his sole purpose of filing the foreign funding case is to restructure the party that has deviated from its founding ideals and transformed into a political party of the status quo negating the very purpose of its creation.