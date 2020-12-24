Share:

While speaking at the 23rd Sustainable Development Conference, Fawad Chaudhry highlighted the government’s agenda to facilitate the manufacturing and large-scale usage of Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan. As part of the larger initiative to usher the country towards clean energy by 2030, a new policy concerning tax cuts and exemptions has been introduced. While this is a step forward, we must still be wary of the competitive pricing techniques that retailers and manufacturers employ to ensure that the market remains lucrative for them.

According to the report produced by the Ministry of Industries, the cabinet has allowed for a one percent sales tax for EVs, a cap on import duties—specifically for the machinery required to produce EVs— as well as exemption from Federal Excise Duty (FED). Furthermore, the government has also eliminated Additional Customs Duty (ACD) and waived off registration and renewal fees for EVs in Islamabad for the time period. When all these taxes are applied in unison, the prices of environmentally friendly automobiles are often jacked up exponentially. Another reason why their price tag is so hefty is because such technology is especially new in Pakistan. However, with the government ensuring that these vehicles are affordable for the majority of the population, some progress can be achieved in regards to preserving the environment in the country.

Considering that the automobile industry is already highly profitable, manufacturers and retailers are not likely to be thrilled about the minimisation of their profit. As such, they would move towards introducing predatory pricing of such vehicles so as to remain well-paid. This is something that the government must protect the industry against and the people must be wary about in the future.