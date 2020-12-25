Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance hosted a farewell reception in honour of the outgoing Secretary Finance Division Naveed Kamran Baloch.

The Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also graced the occasion. Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez Resident Representative, IMF Najay Benhassine, Country Director World Bank and Ms. Xiaohang Yang, Country Director Asian Development Bank were also present on the occasion.