ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday held a telephonic conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations and the regional security. During the talks, they dwelt at length on ways and means to further enhance the Pakistan-Egypt bilateral cooperation in various fields, said a foreign ministry statement.

They also took stock of the overall security situation in the region, and other regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

Commenting on his telephonic conversation with the Egyptian foreign minister, Qureshi said on Twitter said that “Great speaking with FM Sameh Hassan Shoukry on further strengthening & diversifying our bilateral relations with enhanced collaboration at multilateral organizations.”

The FM said that he conveyed to his Egyptian Counterpart Pakistan’s appreciation for Egypt’s cooperation at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.