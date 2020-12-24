Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Germany have on Thursday signed the Technical Cooperation Agreement worth €10 Million. Under the agreement, Germany will provide technical assistance worth €10 Million (Rs1.95 Billion) for two projects, “Promoting Resilience against Impacts of Natural Disaster in Pakistan” and “Improvement of Labour, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan Textile Industry”. Mr Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, and H. E. Mr Bernhard Schlagheck, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, signed the agreement. The aim of the project “Promoting Resilience against Impacts of Natural Disaster in Pakistan” is to technically equip the disaster management authorities to support in development planning and implementation to reduce disaster risks. Furthermore, the project “Improvement of Labour, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan Textile Industry” at improving the framework conditions for the implementation of labour standards in the province of Punjab. The project will also support the dialogue between state, private and civil society stakeholders and promotes incentives and advise companies to improve labour standards. Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961 with funding volume to-date totalling more than €3 Billion. On this occasion, the two sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.