Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other dignitaries on Friday, paid a visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum considering the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of the founder of the nation.

Imran Ismail and Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, laid laurel crown at his tomb, offered Fatiha and recorded his regard in the visitor’s book.

Furthermore, an elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid earlier this morning, where Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadets resumed the guards’ duties.

Commandant PMA Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets. He offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Special programmes are being held across the country to shed light on the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.