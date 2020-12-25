Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government would complete its constitutional term. All plans of opposition from A to Z will flop. PDM parties are not on one page, everyone has their own page.

According to details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and discussed political and governmental issues.

Governor said that the PDM, which dreamed of overthrowing the government, are unable to understand what to do because the people are not with the opposition, they stand with the government and its policies.

Anarchy based politics is being rejected by the people of the whole country. He said that ever since PTI came to power, the opposition has been making plans against the government but all their plans from A to Z will flop. Their rallies are the reason for the spike in corona cases.

In the Senate elections too, PTI will have a clear victory. The government will not back down from its principled position. The agenda of the opposition’s protest politics is nothing but chaos and disorder.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the agenda of the political opponents to destabilize the country will fail. There is no threat to the government from the protests of the opposition and PTI will complete its term, he added. Meanwhile, Congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, the Governor of Punjab said that Pakistan is the guardian of the rights of all minorities. We believe in religious tolerance. All minorities are given freedom as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ai Jinnah. Our minorities have always played a part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Opp’s resignation-stunt will also fail: Aslam

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the government will reveal its plans on receiving resignations.

During visit to small industrial estate in Gujranwala on Thursday, he said that resignation-stunt will also fail like public meetings and rallies.

The Minister said the government is duty-bound to solve the genuine problems of the industrialists on a priority basis. He said that all those given industrial plots in 1992 should immediately start industrial units or their plots will be cancelled. He further said that small industrial estate-IV is being set up over an area of 150 acres and industrial plots of 5 marlas to 44 acres are available while development work will be completed soon.

He hoped that the project will promote cottage industry and trade and economic activities will be boosted.

He said that no NOC was issued since 2010 for setting up new cement plants.

He said the incumbent government has restricted the NOC’s issuance process to 90 days. 10 NOCs have been issued and huge investment will be made in the cement sector, he added.