An elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi as the nation is celebrating 144th birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Friday with traditional zeal.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadets resumed the guards’ duties. Commandant PMA Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets.

Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s messages were also read out on the occasion.

In addition to this, a public holiday has been declared today at all the government institutions and educational institutions and the national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.

The day dawned with Qur’an Khawani today at the Quaid’s mausoleum. Special programmes are being held across the country to shed light on the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Public and private organizations are conducting events to highlight life of Quaid-e-Azam in its various aspects. Moreover, people from different walks of life are visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the rendered services of founder of Pakistan.