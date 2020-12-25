Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Thursday that the provisions of the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act 2018 to be enforced and practiced in all educational institutions from the next academic year.

The reservation was aired by Secretary of School Education Department, Dr Sohail Shehzad before a two-judge bench seized with an appeal seeking a direction for the government to take all possible steps to enable the Muslims, individually and collectively, to order their lives in accordance with the fundamental principles and concepts of Islam.

The secretary also told the court that a notification shall be forwarded that from the next academic year no private or public school shall teach any kind of book or reading material without getting its approval from the government.

Furthermore, the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) Chairman retired Lt Gen Akram Khan also conveyed before the bench that steps shall be taken before the commencement of next academic year to ascertain every book in any school did not contain offensive material about the teaching of the Holy Quran & Sunnah, Islamic ideology and pious personalities of Islam.

He highlighted steps will also be taken to eradicate all indecent and incorrect material or derogatory remarks, or misleading information with respect to ideology, history and heroes of Pakistan and Islam from every book that was to be taught in any school.

The lawyers of the parties expressed satisfaction over the statements of the government functionaries.

The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal requisitioned the respondents to submit a compliance report before the commencement of the next academic year.