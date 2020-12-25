Share:

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz wished her father Nawaz Sharif on his birthday in an emotional message posted on Twitter.

"I am your daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight," Maryam tweeted about the PML-N supremo. "It is a great honour and responsibility to be your daughter."

"As a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us."

The ex-premier is celebrating his 71st birthday today in the United Kingdom.

The incumbent government has requested the British authorities to extradite Nawaz and is awaiting their decision.