ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said India has become a hub of terrorism and extremism.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the notice of Ofcom, the UK's regulator for the communications services, is a manifestation of India's disgrace at the global level. He said Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic TV's hate narrative against Pakistan. He said disinfo lab earlier unmasked the Indian business of lies.