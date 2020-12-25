Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India’s military build-up was alarming and a threat to the regional peace and security.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India’s military build-up was very inimical to the regional peace and security given the irresponsible Indian leadership.

“India is acquiring military capabilities, weapons and technology beyond its legitimate security needs, and we strongly condemn this. At the same time we reiterate that Pakistan’s government and Armed Forces are fully prepared to deal with any misadventure from any of our neighbouring countries,” he said.

Regarding the EU Disinfo Lab’s findings, he said, “we have taken it up both in Islamabad and at the concerned capitals through our Missions. We have sensitized the international community that India is masquerading as the victim of terrorism rather than a sponsor. You must have noticed that the global media and international voices are taking this aspect into consideration.”

He urged India to eschew use of false propaganda as state policy and must realize that the ploys of spreading misinformation were doomed to fail.

Referring to the imposition of a fine on Republic Bharat TV by the British media regulator Ofcom, for anti-Pakistan hate show by Arnab Goswami, he said it was “yet another manifestation of the BJP government’s well-known smear campaign against Pakistan through state-controlled media.”

He said that the Ofcom found the statements in the show to be “expressions of hatred” and “intolerance” towards Pakistani people based on their nationality alone.

Chaudhri said through its state-sponsored media, Indian RSS-BJP regime had constantly tried to masquerade as the victim, rather than the perpetrator of terrorism.

He said that the recent dossier shared by Pakistan provided irrefutable evidence of India’s active role in planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

About Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates from December 16-18, 2020, the spokesperson said the visit provided another opportunity for Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

He said following the visit, the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the role of the 1.5 million strong Pakistani community and their active contribution for country’s development.

Regarding the virtually-held second round of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations, the spokesperson said the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the political, trade and economy, energy, defence, education and cultural arenas.

He apprised media of the passage of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution, titled “Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-determination” by the UN General Assembly reaffirming global commitment to self-determination to be the fundamental right of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination.

“The adoption of this Resolution reaffirms Pakistan’s legal, political and moral case in support of all peoples, including the Kashmiris, in their rightful struggle for self-determination against foreign occupation by all means available to them” he remarked.

On the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions for 507 days, he said Pakistan strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris.

“I wish to reiterate that in attempts to divert world attention from its internal failings and grave human rights violations in IIOJK, India continues to escalate tensions along the Line of Control. This year alone, India has committed 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again made it absolutely clear that if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.

He urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.

He told media that despite repeated calls, the Indian government failed to provide a satisfactory response on the death of 11 Pakistani Hindus under mysterious circumstance in Jodhpur, India, on August 9, 2020.

“The information shared by India in the case so far is scant, patchy ad unsatisfactory,” he said and mentioned Indian avoidance to answer key questions and the hasty cremation of the bodies without informing Pakistan’s High Commission.

The spokesperson called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident and inform Pakistan of the progress, provide copy of autopsy report and all relevant record of the investigation.

Regarding the false flag operation, he said, after receiving credible information that India was planning to undertake military misadventure against Pakistan, “we immediately shared our concerns with the international community and also conveyed a strong message to India regarding the repercussions of such a misadventure.”

To a question, he said there was no change in Pakistan`s principled position on the issue of Palestine.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have also reiterated our clear and consistent position on this. We have repeatedly said that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel,” he added.

The spokesperson said for just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

Asked about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy unique relations, deep rooted in historic, religious, cultural and social ties.

“The two countries have strong economic, political, security and military cooperation at all levels. Relations between the two brotherly countries have continued to grow over time,” he remarked.

He added: “Frequent high-level visits and close leadership level contacts have been the longstanding tradition of the brotherly relations between the two countries.”

Chaudhri said relations with Russia remained an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy. “These relations are today marked by cordiality and trust. The two countries have made important progress in the development of strong bilateral relations and these today cover various important fields including economy and trade,” he said.

The two countries, he said, had developed several institutionalized dialogue processes ranging from strategic stability and defence to energy and economic cooperation.

“The Pakistan-Russia relations not only serve the vital national interests of the two countries but they also contribute to regional and global security. These relations stand on their own merit. They are not contingent on policies and focus of a third country,” the spokesperson said.

He said that Pakistan signed the readmission agreement with European Union in 2009, which also covers the UK till 31st December, 2020. “Repatriation flights are accepted from the EU and UK after completion of the internal process. These processes could at times take longer than expected, especially given Covid-19 circumstances. Pakistan is however fully committed to fulfil its obligations under international agreements including Pakistan-EU readmission agreement,” he added.

To a question, Chaudhri said Pakistan, being a founding member, considered South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation an important organization for regional cooperation.

“Pakistan remains committed to the SAARC process and will continue working with the Member states to strengthen regional cooperation,” he added.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan had consistently maintained that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. Pakistan has always facilitated the Afghan Peace Process, which has now reached this critical juncture.

Asked about Karima Baloch, found dead in Toronto, Canada, on December 21, he said immediately upon learning about the issue, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto requested the Toronto Police to share information and details of the cause of her death.

“According to Toronto Police, the circumstance have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected. The family has been updated,” he said.