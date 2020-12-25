Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has on Friday sacked four leaders including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja ul Mulk for violating party policy.

According to details, the disciplinary committee of JUI-F has cancelled the party membership of all four leaders and notification in this regard is likely to be issued soon.

Maulana Sherani had strongly criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and termed JUI-F President Fazal-ur-Rehman as an expert liar.

Maulana Shuja ul Mulk also supported Maulana Sherani and highlighted irregularities in the party. Maulana Gul Naeeb alleged that ideological workers of JUI-F were being sidelined.