PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Standing Committee on Food Department in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of MPA Malik Wajid.

The meeting was attended besides others by KP Minister for Food Mian Khaliqur Rehman, MPAs Khalid Khan, Zubair Khan, Sardar Khan and Sitara Afreen. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Food and other high-ups of the Food Department and KP Assembly Secretariat were also on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the functions and performance of the department. KP Minister for Food asked the assembly members to strengthen the district administration efforts in ensuring the supply and demand of wheat and price checking of essential commodities in the local markets along with their vibrant role of legislation for the public welfare in the province.