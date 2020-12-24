Share:

ISLAMABAD-Warner Bros. Pictures announced recently a trio of theatrical release dates, most notably for the Mad Max prequel Furiosa.The post-apocalyptic thriller, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, will be released on June 23, 2023, with the Looney Tunes live action–animation hybrid Coyote Vs. Acme following on July 21 and the Color Purple music being released on December 20 of that year.The announcement from Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich positioned the three films for theatrical releases, even as the studio has decided to simultaneously release its 2021 slate on its HBO Max streaming service.The new release strategy helps clarify Warner Bros.’ stance regarding theatrical and streaming releases in the near future. The studio came under fire early this month when it announced that all 17 of its films slated for release in 2021 would appear on its HBO Max service at the same time as they premiered in theaters.Though move was intended to shore up subscriptions for the fledgling service, which has failed to live up to subscription expectations so far.

AMC Theatres blasted Warner Bros.’ decision, which sent its stock tumbling and could seriously damage the prospects of a recovery for theaters if viewers can watch the new releases in the comfort of their homes on opening day.