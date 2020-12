Share:

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Luzon Island near the Philippine capital Manila early Friday.

The quake occurred 74 kilometers (46 miles) below the surface and its epicenter was in the Calatagan region located southwest of Luzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Twitter.

Authorities warned of aftershocks but did not issue a tsunami alert.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.