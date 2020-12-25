Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz will embark on a two-day visit to Sindh tomorrow (Saturday).

Maryam Nawaz will leave for Sukkur tomorrow via motorway, where she is scheduled to address the party workers convention.

She will also attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother's death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month.