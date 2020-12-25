Share:

HYDERABAD - A group of pre-medical students appeared in Medical and Dental College Admis-sion Test (MDCAT) along with doctors on Thursday staged a protest rally against alleged controversial result of the test conducted by Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

A rally led by Darya Khan Chandio, Pardeep Gulab, Sheraz Putojo, Dr. Hameed Radhan, Ali Essa and others was taken out from Sindh University’s old Campus to Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans against PMC.

They alleged that in medical test results candidates of other provinces had been declared pass on the seat numbers of students belonging to Sindh province.

They called upon the federal and provincial government to take notice of the in-justices and issue directives for re-conducting the medical tests.

The students claimed that medical test had been taken out of the course, due to which Sindh-based students were declared fail, they said and warned that thou-sands of the protesters would have no option but to extend the protest move-ment if their demand was not met.