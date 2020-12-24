Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s been the talk of the town ever since WAP, her suggestive collaboration with Cardi B, dropped. And Megan Thee Stallion continued to make tongues wag when she donned items from her new Fashion Nova line for an Instagram post recently.’ You know I’m fire you can’t drag a dragon,’ the 25yearold rapper captioned the images, in which she put her ample assets on display.The photos showed the Savage hitmaker displaying her peachy posterior in a pair of white, ripped jeans.

A skin-baring top amplified the Megan’s -whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete- cleavage.the songstress got candid about the backlash over suggestive lyrics in her song WAP, performed with fellow female rapper Cardi B.