ISLAMABAD-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their first Christmas card since relocating to California, and showed off 19-month old Archie’s shock of red hair while revealing their tree will be replanted. The couple can be seen playing with Archie in the garden of their £11million ($15million) home in Montecito, along with dogs Pula and Guy. The card is a drawing of a photograph taken by Meghan’s mother Doria earlier this month.It was released via Mayhew, the London-based animal charity based for which 39-year-old Meghan is a patron and reads: ‘Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.’ A tiny Christmas tree in the picture is decorated with ornaments selected by Archie. The Mayhew tweeted the image yesterday along with a thank you for an undisclosed personal donation from the royals. Meghan writes in it: ‘This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us.’