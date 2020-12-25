Share:

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M2, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Lahore to Samundri Motorway (M3) and Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Motorway (M4) have been closed as ‎dense fog dwells in parts of Punjab including Lahore, at night of Thursday and Friday.

In addition, the dense fog has also distorted traffic in Lahore, Kasur, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib and their surrounding localities where visibility was very low.

The Motorway police have directed the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed. The Motorway police have also urged the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as visibility was down to zero metres due to heavy fog.