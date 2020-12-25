Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing serious reservations over the results of population census 2017, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), the main coalition partner of PTI’s government, has asked the government about its utility in the ruling coalition.

Addressing a news conference along with his senior party member and Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui questioned, “What is the justification to stay in the federal cabinet? Why shall we still remain part of the ruling coalition?”

He said, “The government has failed to remove over reservations about population census 2017. It seems that we have been left with no option but to take to the streets for securing our rights.” MQM-P had already conveyed its reservations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking them into confidence in all political moves in and outside the parliament. The party, he said, had also expressed dissatisfaction over the establishment of parliamentary party to remove reservations of the MQM-P and GDA over population census 2017.

Maqbool Siddiqui said that approval of 2017 population census by the federal cabinet had developed a sense of isolation in MQM-P. He further said that they had demanded for the audit of the population census at the time of joining the federal government. “The review of population census was the first point at that time,” MQM-P leader said.

Siddiqui claimed that only 25 percent of the actual population of Karachi was shown in the last census. He said that the last census was delayed eight years and the present government had promised to hold a new census ahead of time but unfortunately, PTI had forgotten that it had also Karachi’s mandate.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI has recently lost another ruling partner the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal). The erstwhile PTI coalition partner BNP-Mengal has formally joined Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after distancing itself from PTI’s government.