ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Thursday said Pakistan Cotton & Ginners Association’s allegations were part of their attempts to malign and influence the bureau. Vehemently rebuffing the accusations, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the assertions were part of propaganda campaign to malign the Sukkur bureau besides exerting undue pressure to influence the ongoing proceedings against corrupt elements. He said NAB has recovered Rs 10.612 billion from the corrupt elements in food scam. NAB has also recovered Rs 160,615,975/- & Rs. 15,786,098/- from few Cotton Ginners after brokering plea bargain. NAB Sukkur had also unearthed a network of Food Department and other Government Officers and officials, who were operating since 2016 in an organized manner and on a large scale. The network consisted of Flour Mill owners, middle men, lower and top brass of food department and others. The owner of M/s Shahanshah Flour Mill was arrested. During the course of inquiry / investigation, the record revealed that Flour Mill owners collected huge amount of money from flour mill owners of district Ghotki in the pretext of getting relief from Food Minister, Secretary Food, Director Food, Deputy Director Food and District Food Controller.