Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that there is a need to improve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) system in the country.

He said this in a media briefing held here on UHC day in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO).

SAPM on Health said that investment in UHC has a primary role in development of the country and there is need in the country to improve its infrastructure here.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the UHC system will help in accessing the potential of the people completely while providing all health facilities to public through UHC is a challenge.

The World Health Organization in a statement said that financial hardship due to direct health spending rose higher in the Eastern Mediterranean than in any other WHO Region.

In a statement issued on Universal Healthcare day, it said that according to the Universal Health Coverage Service Coverage Index (SCI), essential health services are less accessible in the Eastern Mediterranean Region than in many other parts of the world.

It said that between 2000 and 2017, the SCI increased globally from 45 to 66 out of 100, but in the Eastern Mediterranean Region it remained at less than 60.

Low public investment in health means that individuals and families often have to pay for health care out of their own pockets; out-of-pocket spending accounted for around 40% of all current health expenditure in the region between 2000 and 2015.

Financial hardship due to direct health spending rose higher in the Eastern Mediterranean than in any other WHO Region during this period. In the year 2000, 8% of the population faced catastrophic health expenditure in the region; by 2015 the proportion had risen to 11.7%.

Ministers of health and heads of delegations from the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region have collectively signed the UHC2030 Global Compact, making the region the first among WHO’s six regions to do so. By signing the compact, the region’s leaders demonstrated their commitment to take action and make progress towards UHC.

That commitment has also been demonstrated by WHO’s main regional governing body, the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which endorsed a resolution in 2018 urging member states to develop national visions and roadmaps to progress towards UHC. Universal health coverage is at the core of WHO’s vision for the region, Vision 2023, with its call for Health for All by All.