ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday funds sent by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Accounts created by State Bank of Pakistan have crossed 200 million dollars. In a tweet on Thursday, he said the pace is accelerating as first 100 million dollars came in 76 days and the next 100 million dollars came in only 28 days. The Prime Minister said that he wants to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis.