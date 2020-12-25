Share:

ISLAMABAD - One Pak Army soldier was martyred while seven others were injured as terrorist fire raided on the security forces convoy late Wednesday night in Mirali, North Waziristan, said media wing of the military on Thursday.

“Terrorist fire raid on Security Forces convoy late last night in Mirali, North Waziristan. 1 soldier Naik Yaseen, age 34 years resident of Malakand embraced shahadat while 7 got injured,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement. It said the security forces responded promptly and added, in intense exchange of fire, 2 terrorists were killed while 10 got injured.