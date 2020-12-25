Share:

Both Pakistan and Egypt have, keenly agreed to make joint efforts for improving bilateral economic cooperation.

According to sources, a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry resulted in building mutual ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed Pakistan and Egypt's union in their stance on international forum like Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations (UN).

Apprising his Egyptian counterpart about the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he requested the international community to play its role in resolving the issue.

He further thanked Egypt for supporting resolutions on Islamphobia and Kashmir in 47th session of Foreign Minister s council held in Niamey.