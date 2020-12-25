Share:

In the last 24 hours the culminating coronavirus engulfs 85 more lives in Pakistan, as the number of positive cases has ascended to 467,222. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,753 on Friday.

The latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) identify, 2,152 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 208,514 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 134,345 in Punjab, 56,544 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,028 in Balochistan, 36,844 in Islamabad, 8,103 in Azad Kashmir and 4,844 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,831 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,440 in Sindh, 1,585 in KP, 181 in Balochistan, 402 in Islamabad, 213 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has till now, conducted 6,482,889 coronavirus tests and 39,435 in the last 24 hours whereas 418,958 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 2,382 patients are still in critical condition.