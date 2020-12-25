Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday morning reported the highest one-day death toll amidst the second wave of Coronavirus as 111 more died during the past 24 hours.

The fatalities are the highest in a single-day in the country since the second wave of the virus started in late October. The region-wise breakup of the deaths for the last 24 hours showed that Punjab reported 51 deaths, Sindh 40 deaths, KP 14 deaths, Islamabad 4 deaths, and Balochistan reported 2 deaths. Before this, the country had reported more than a 100 deaths just once during the second wave when 105 fatalities were reported on December 15. The highest single-day death toll in Pakistan was recorded at 141 on June 20, when the country was in the midst of the first Coronavirus wave. So far, 9,668 people have lost their lives to the virus in the country.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of casualties is the highest one-day death toll during the second wave of the virus in the country. The data showed 2,256 people tested Covid-19 positive during this period after tests of 37,173 people were conducted. The figure of active Covid cases in the country was 38,268 on Thursday morning while 417,134 people have recovered from the virus so far.

At least 21 more people succumbed to Coronavirus in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the province’s death toll to 3,440. The province reported at least 1,107 new Covid-19 cases as the tally reached 208,514. As many as 649 more patients recovered from the virus in the province, taking the total to 185,648. Punjab reported 695 new Coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 133,874. At least 51 people died in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 3,783.