ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with the Republic of Korea and wanted to further take the relations to a higher trajectory in all areas of mutual interest.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr. He said that both countries had enormous potential in the area of trade and measures were needed to increase the existing volume of trade.

The President emphasised the need to encourage cultural and political exchanges which could bring the two countries further closer. He said that Pakistan was an important destination for religious tourism as it had large number of Buddhist artifacts and people from Korea could visit these sites. He also appreciated the increase in Economic Cooperation Development Fund by the Republic of Korea for energy and infrastructure projects.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the outgoing Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and lauded his efforts in expanding bilateral relations.