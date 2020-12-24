Share:

“The holocaust illustrates the consequences of

racism, prejudice and stereotyping on a society.”

–Tim Holden

The 9th November of 1938 is remembered as the “Night of Broken Glass.” On this day the Jewish community in Reich was exposed to a wave of violence at the hand of the Germans This brutality continued for another day. While the government’s propaganda machine claimed that the attacks were unplanned, over 250 synagogues were burned and 7000 Jewish businesses were destroyed. The attacks were triggered by the assassination of a German official by a Jewish teenager. This was followed by the mass arrest of Jews. Their crime was believing in a religion. Curfews were imposed on the Jewish community and their mobility was greatly impaired. This fed into the rage, which propelled the Holocaust.

Incidents like this remind us how easily hate escalates into something as heinous and violet as the great holocaust. It reveals the callous ways in which institutions, labels and cultural artefacts can be used as engines of inhumanity. The holocaust was horrific. But the greater irony today is that Israel has turned allotrope of the Third Reich, repeating almost the same violations of life, liberty and properties against innocent Palestinians that Hitler did against the Jews.