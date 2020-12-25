Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan has come out stronger from the political crisis that has gripped the country in recent months.

“I am sure that PM Imran Khan will emerge as a winner out of this crisis,” the Minister for Interior said in an exclusive panel interview with The Nation. The panel was led by Editor The Nation Salman Masood, who called on the minister at his office here. This was the first interview by the minister to a national daily since he assumed his latest portfolio.

Sheikh Rashid, a seasoned politician who is a witness to the country’s chequered political history, said it would become clear by mid-January how things unfold at the political landscape of the country in the wake of the Opposition’s anti-government movement.

“But, I believe that the Opposition would participate in the Senate elections,” he said while referring to the threat of the Opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it would resign from the assemblies before the election of the Upper House of Parliament.

Sheikh Rashid, a trustworthy cabinet member of PM Imran Khan, said that it was his firm belief that the Opposition would not resign but they can hold a long march towards Islamabad. If they use the option of resignations, only a few lawmakers will opt to resign, he predicted.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was the only politician in the alliance of 11 opposition parties that can be seen active on the ground. “Maulana has become personal with PM Imran Khan and some other people,” said the minister.

Sheikh Rashid said that opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz once wanted to go abroad after making a deal but now seems to be enjoying the political limelight. He further said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has now toned down his criticism of the state institutions for the last couple of weeks. “Nawaz Sharif had become desperate,” he said.

He said that former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was a mature politician and “plays his innings well.”

Since mid-December, Sheikh Rashid has brought the Ministry of Interior back into the national spotlight. He is confident that with his vast political experience will be able to handle the political situation at a time when the government is facing the agitation movement of PDM.

Talking about the country’s relations with Arab countries, he said that there was no issue as Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and relations with the Middle Eastern countries would further improve.

On the security threat alerts issued by National Counter Terrorism Authority, Sheikh Rashid said that the JU-F chief was among the list of top 10 people who have serious life threats from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said that such alerts should be taken seriously and reminded that he was part of the meeting in the past in which former prime minister and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was told about threats to her life much before her assassination in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi in 2007. He said that terrorism has had a spark and it can catch fire any time again.

Sheikh Rashid resolved that he would reform all the organizations under his ministry including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad Police, and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, etc. during his stint as interior minister.

He said that NACTA was facing a shortage of funds and stressed the need to increase the budget of the country’s premier counter-terrorism body.

Sheikh Rashid said the Nawa-i-Waqt Group is an important institution of the country with a rich journalistic legacy, and he has fond memories of his association with Mr Majid Nizami, the late chief editor, and publisher of the Nawa-i-Waqt group.