RAWALPINDI - Airport police have busted an intra-provincial car lifting gang by arresting three of its active members and recovered 10 stolen cars of different made from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The detained car lifters have been identified as Nadim Khan (the ring leader of gang), Zahoor Shah and Awais Ahmed, he added. Separate cases were registered against the notorious car lifters, the spokesman said. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken notice of increasing incidents in limits of Police Station (PS) Airport and ordered SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali to net the car lifters. Following the orders of city police chief, SSP Syed Ali constituted a special team comprising SHO PS Airport Jawad Shah, ASI Wajid and other cops tasking it to arrest the car lifters.

The special police team managed to nab three active members of “Deema Car Lifting Gang” and locked them behind the bars.

In a statement, SSP Syed Ali said the detained car lifters used to sale out stolen cars online after stealing from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali. He said that accused also prepared bogus registration books and number plates of vehicles to dodge the people and law enforcement agencies. “We have recovered bogus registration books and number plates from possession of the car lifters,” said SSP Syed Ali.

He said the gang members were also involved in selling tempered cars among the citizens.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the efforts of SSP Syed Ali and his team for netting notorious car lifters.