ISLAMABAD-Pop songs will get shorter on average by the end of this decade because of faltering attention spans and ‘skipping culture’ on streaming services, experts say. Attention spans of music fans has dropped from 12 seconds to eight since the year 2000, according to research from Samsung. As a result, it’s more important than ever for musicians to draw listeners in early, keep the overall length of a track short and ‘load choruses up front’. On music streaming services like Spotify, artists don’t get royalties from a song being played if the listener doesn’t get beyond the first 30 seconds. By 2030, it will therefore be more important than ever for songs to quickly progress to the next track on an album before listeners get bored, the experts say.’