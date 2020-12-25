Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away on Thursday while battling corona-virus at a Karachi hospital. Pir Noor Muhammad Jillani was MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar-I), Sindh. Pir Noor Jillani was also elected to the National Assembly on a PPP ticket from Constitu-ency NA-230 (Tharparkar-II) in 2013 general election. He received 61,903 votes and defeated Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He also contested elections on Pakistan Muslim League (F) ticket from Constituency NA-228 (Umerkot) in 2008 general elections but was unsuccessful. He received 24,210 votes and lost the seat to Nawab Muhammad Yousuf. Earlier, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen passed away after battling with the coronavirus on Monday. She was 75 years old. Ms Parveen, who was elected senator in 2015 from Balochistan, had contracted the virus last month and was initially admitted to Polyclinic and later shifted to a private hospital in the capital.