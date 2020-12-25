Share:

LAHORE-Thirty-one teenagers edged closer to cherishing their dreams of representing Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022 when they were invited for a six-week training and preparation camp for the event proper at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) from January 4, 2021.

These 29 off the 31 players have been selected following their impressive performances in the recently-concluded PCB U19 three-day and one-day tournaments and, more importantly, keeping in mind the ICC’s age criteria for the World Cup, which only allows players born on or after 1 September 2002 to be eligible to participate in the 14th edition of the competition.

Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Central Punjab’s Qasim Akram missed the U19 events as they were participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that ran concurrently with the age-group competitions. In the second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Abdul Wahid scored 229 runs in five matches, while Qasim Akram has scored 234 runs in six first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to date.

Due to the ICC’s age eligibility criteria, some of the star performers from this season’s PCB U19 three-day and one-day tournaments, including Mohammad Huraira, Mubashir Nawaz, Mubasir Khan and Saim Ayub, have been aged-out for the West Indies event. Nevertheless, the two age-group events have proved to be a stepping-stone for these talented cricketers to graduate to the senior competitions.

Chair of the Junior Selection Committee, Saleem Jaffar said: “Unlike in the past, when we used to assemble our junior squads in the lead up to a global event, we have made a strategic decision to start our preparations, at least, 12 months in advance and that too under the supervision of the best available coaches at the National High Performance Centre.

“While it will ensure our leading U19 cricketers get sufficient time to prepare for the World Cup, this fits perfectly with our strategy that revolves around identifying the best available talent at the grassroots level and providing them with an environment where they can develop and get ready for the bigger stage.

31 PROBABLES ARE: Batsmen (12) - Abbas Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aun Shehzad, Fahad Munir, Maaz Sadaqat, M Irfan Khan, M Shehzad, M Waqas, Mubashir Ali, Qasim Akram and Rizwan Mehmood. Wicketkeepers (4) - Ghazi Ghori, Haseebullah, M Raza-ul-Mustafa and Salman Khan. Fast bowlers (7) - Ahmed Khan, Asim Ali, Aurangzeb, Awais Abbas, Muneeb Wasif, Tahir Hussain and Zeeshan Zameer. Spinners (8) - Adeel Meo, Ali Asfand, Aaliyan Mehmood, Arham Nawab, Faisal Akram, Ismail Khan, Mehran Mumtaz and Talha Ahsan (Sindh).