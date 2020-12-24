Share:

The present government’s inability to address the shortage of commodities and implementing standard prices can be seen as a glaring failure in the past two years. It has become a pattern that if one item is made available, another disappears from the market. Patients with mental illnesses are now finding it hard to procure cheap medicines from the market.

What else can we call the drugs crisis if not the state’s failure? According to the opinion of experts, we easily infer that the present shortage is due to the government’s inability to address the Pakistan Psychiatric Society’s requests to intervene in a timely fashion. The lack of medicines for psychiatric patients shows that the government is not taking mental health seriously.

The Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) must take ownership of the present situation. The body has yet to allow manufacturers to produce drugs at the requested prices. DRAP, like all other regulatory bodies, has shown absolute incompetence over the years. The shortage of medicines suggests that the DRAP is failing in its most primary task, i.e., ensuring essential drugs in the market.

This is not the first time the drug crisis has made life miserable for the patients. And it is not just the dearth of essential medicines for people suffering from mental illnesses. People even find it hard to get life-saving drugs like Angised from the medical stores. The situation can worsen if the government does not take notice of the problem.

The recurring drug shortage crisis requires government’s intervention for the sake of ordinary patients. Before anything else, the government must provide subsidies to companies that manufacture essential drugs. Subsidising the manufacturers will help in making such drugs available in the market. Mental health needs to be taken more seriously in policymaking circles. Unfortunately, in the present scheme of things, mental illness does not find a place even in the footnotes of the state’s priorities.