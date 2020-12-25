Share:

Zahid guides Shaheen XI to win

LAHORE-Brilliant half-century by player of the match Hafiz Zahid helped Shaheen XI thumped Sher-e-Rabbni Club by 113 runs in the friendly fixture played here at the Paragon City ground the other day. Batting first, Shaheen XI managed to score 268/9 in the allotted overs with Hafiz Zahid hammering 51 runs while Arslan struck 36 and Ali Ahmad quickfire 27 runs. Allauddin grabbed 5-35 and Zahid bagged 3—29. In reply, Sher-e-Rabbani Club could score 155-10. Only Rameez (31), Zahid (27) and Rafaqat (23) bat-ted well. Ali Raza clinched 5-21, Khurram 40-2 and Faisal 2-21.

Mandate of PFF normalisation committee extended

LAHORE - The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the man-date of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) normalisation committee, which was due to expire on 31 December 2020, until all tasks have been completed, but until no later than 30 June 2021. According to a press release issued by FIFA here on Thursday, the decision was taken with the primary objective of allowing the normalisation committee to fulfill all of the tasks en-trusted to it in its mandate. In addition, following the decision of the chairman of the normali-sation committee to step down from his position by the end of 2020, FIFA will appoint a new chairperson in due course, who will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

PFF NC’s provincial committees barred from doing duties

LAHORE -Chairman PFF NC Muneer Sadhana has barred the provincial committees and the two members of Islamabad from performing du-ties with immediate effect. The decisions taken by them stand suspended. The step has been taken after various countrywide complaints from football stakeholders. A two-member committee, comprising Col (r) Mujahid Ullah Tareen and PFF NC Secretary Ms Manizeh Zainli, has been con-stituted to comprehensively and independently review the complaints which according to the information are in a large number, registered by football stakeholders from all over the country. Both the members shall also submit a report to the NC chairman on the violations done by the committees. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the decisions taken by the subject committees have also been suspended.