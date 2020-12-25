Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new controversy has emerged in the country’s political scenario, as the National Assembly Secretariat claims to have received resignations of opposition members whereas the opposition denied sending resignation to the National Assembly Secretariat. Yesterday, two opposition members from PML-N were asked to approach the National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the Speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations. The two members of the National Assembly belonging to PML-N Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) and Murtaza Javed Abassi (NA-15) have been requested to approach National Assembly Secretariat on immediate basis. The National Assembly Secretariat claims that two separate letters had been despatched to both members of the National Assembly to contact the Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for such appearance. “Both the members have been informed that their resignations from the seat of National Assembly on their official letter heads have been received on 14th December, 2020,” says the National Assembly Secretariat. They have further been informed that their signatures have been found genuine as per record of the National Assembly Secretariat. “Both the members have been asked to finalise a date to appear before the Speaker National Assembly in person within seven days,” it says. They have further been told that if they fail to respond, it would be construed that they have nothing to say and their resignations would be accepted as per rules. According to rules and procedure, the National Assembly speaker has authority to verify the resignations. Member of the National Assembly has to appear before the National Assembly Secretariat

On the other hand, PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party members were sending resignations to the party head. PML-N’s MNA had not sent any resignation to the National Assembly Secretariat. PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, talking to media, said that resignations received by the National Assembly Secretariat were fake.

The opposition leaders have already asked their party members to submit resignations to the party heads. It may be noted here that the ruling party [PTI] had recently started contacts with its allied partners to deal with opposition and address their reservations. The main coalition partners, in its meetings, have clearly conveyed the senior members of PTI to take them into confidence before initiating any political move.