Islamabad/rawalpindi - The top cops of twin cities on Thursday have finalised all the measurements to provide foolproof security to minorities on eve of Christmas.

In this regard, meetings were held under the chairs of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas to review the security arrangements made by police to protect the minorities in twin cities.

According to details, Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the federal capital, under which over 700 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Islamabad, Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi devised elaborate plan for foolproof security on Christmas. As per security plan, Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches.

The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep a vigilant eye on the suspects.

As per security plan, different teams of Islamabad Police will patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.

Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers.

The police besides deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads in different areas will deal with any emergency. All police stations in Islamabad have been instructed to maintain their duty rostrum and nominate teams to patrol in all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.

DIG (Operation) said that Islamabad Police will fully cooperate with Christian community on this auspicious day and ensure foolproof security, besides promoting interfaith harmony.

He said that it is utmost duty of the police to ensure security to life and property of the citizens, adding that the police would use all resources to maintain law and order in the city.

The DIG said that zonal SPs have been provided with the additional police personnel while the police reserve force will remain ready to respond to any emergency.

Similarly, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has revealed a comprehensive security plan for minorities on eve of Christmas. As many as 3,800 well equipped cops and officers would be deputed on churches and other ritual places. CPO has convened several meetings with his subordinates including SSP Operations Shohaib, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar and Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin Ahmed.