KARACHI - Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 21 more patients of Coronavirus died over night lifting the death toll to 3,440 and 1,107 new cases emerged when 12,646 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday, he said that 21 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,440 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr Shah said that 12,646 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,107 cases that constituted 8.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,277,165 tests had been conducted against which 208,514 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 185,648 patients had recovered, including 649 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,426 patients were under treat-ment, of them 18,589 were in home isolation, 17 at isolation centers and 820 at different hospitals. He added that the condi-tion of 725 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shift-ed to ventilators.

The statement says out of 1,107 new cases, 946 have been de-tected from Karachi, including 376 from East, 227 South, 105 Korangi, 99 Central, 70 West and 69 Malir. Hyderabad 49 cases, Jamshoro 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot 10, Tando Muhammad Khan eight, Larkana seven, Khairpur five, Ghotki and MirpurKhas four each, Sukkur three, Nausharo Feroze, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Thatta and Badin two each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Matiari and Tharparkar one each. The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.