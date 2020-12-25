Share:

KARACHI - Sindh cabinet on Thursday decided to form Sindh Medical Commission (SMC) in line with the Pakistan Medical Commis-sion (PMC) to regulate private medical institutions, including their fee structure in the province.

The provincial cabinet in its meeting led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also demanded to enroll 95 percent stu-dents of the province in the medical institutions of the province.

The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advi-sors, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and concerned secretaries. The health department told the cabinet that PMC was created by the Federal government in September 2020 to provide for regulation and control of medical professionals and to establish a uniform minimum standard for basic and higher medical training and recognition of qualification in medicine and dentis-try.

It was observed that the introduction of PMC had invited seri-ous reservations during the process of conduction of tests. “The students had badly suffered due to the huge number of discrep-ancies found in the MDCAT test held on Nov 29, 2020.

ome 30 questions were out of syllabus, the result of 127,000 candidates was uploaded on the PMC website full of anomalies and discrepancies. The total candidates appeared from Sindh were 25,252, of them 8287 means 32 percent were declared qualified which created a sense of disappointment among can-didates and their parents,” the cabinet members noted.

They were informed that the Sindh Medical and Dental Council Bill (SMDC) was drafted and placed for approval previously but PMC Act 2020 was enacted by the Federal government thats why SMDC bill could not be introduced in the provincial assembly.

The cabinet decided to create SMC in consonance with PMC. It also approved that the admission in private medical institutions might be allowed to only those candidates who were domiciled in Sindh or 95 percent seats might be reserved for the candi-dates of Sindh and five percent might also be allocated on re-ciprocal basis with private institutions of other provinces.

The cabinet also decided that the fee structure of private medi-cal institutions of Sindh may be determined in consultation with the Sindh government.

The cabinet directed the health department to write a letter to the PMC and inform them about the decisions of the provincial cabinet.

“Federal ministers pressurised police to arrest Safdar”

Meanwhile, Sindh ministerial committee, formed against the ar-rest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, presented its report and accused some federal ministers and the local MPAs belonging to PTI for pressurising the police for registering a case against captain Safdar allegedly for raising slogans within the premises of the Mazar-e-Quaid. The report said that the hooliganism within the mazar, whatso-ever, was a magistrate cognizance case and it had nothing to do with the police but the police were pressurised by the some Federal ministers of PTI government. “Finally on the fake com-plaint of an accused person who was not present within the mazar, a police case was registered against Capt (retd) Safdar,” the report read.

It added that the arrest of the PMLN leaser on October 19 was made in ‘violation’ of the sanctity of `chadar and chardiwari’ which the provincial ministers termed an ‘illegal act’. The re-port also said what had happened with the IG police had already been settled with the action taken by the Chief Of Army Staff. The cabinet decided not to make the ministerial committee re-port public, however, it was decided that the federal govern-ment would be apprised about the interference of its ministers and PTI MPAs in police affairs in Sindh. The provincial cabinet decided to ask the federal government to take action against its ‘involved’ members.

Four Tier Formula

The cabinet’s sub-committee headed by CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, submitted its report on four tier formula. The report read that the committee and representatives of SPLA discour-aged the Time Scale Formula and agreed on revisiting Four Ti-er Formula and the formula may be revised in the manner in line with the proposed options.

The proposal for creation of the post of BS-21 in the college education department was considered by the committee with the consultation of SPLA and all agreed that it should be shelved.

TheCommittee decided that instead of 20 percent quota kept for direct recruitment in BS-20 and BS-19 in recruitment rules be revised so that existing ratio of 80:20 in recruitment rules for promotion and direct appointment may be changed to 90:10 in light of fact that there was insignificant direct recruitments in BS-19 and Bs-20 in last 10 years.

The committee proposed amendment in the recruitment rules. The committee report also said that the representative of SPLA also agreed that disciplinary action should be taken against those college teachers who refused to join the notified place of posting, including hard areas or unattractive areas. The cabinet approved a four tier formula under which promotion posts would be allocated separately.

Rs 30 million to be releaaed for purchase PCR Kits

Separately, the health department told the cabinet that it needed 300,000 PCR kits for which the cabinet approved release of Rs 30 million for immediate purchase and simultaneously request-ed the federal government to provide PCR kits. The cabinet was informed that the health department through Sindh Public Ser-vice Commission had selected 958 staff nurses both male and female in BS-16 but their appointment formalities would take three months more to issue them offer orders.

The services of staff nurses were badly needed during the ongo-ing COVID-19 emergency. The cabinet approved the appoint-ment and posting of newly SPSC selected nurses immediately and directed the health department to complete their other re-quired facilities within the next three months.

Jacobabad Cantonment

The cabinet was also told that the local government department was requested to declare PAF Shahabaz Airbase and adjoining areas as cantonment.

The cabinet after constituted a committee under Minister Shabir Bijarani to inquire into the matter and report the cabinet about its recommendations.

The other committee members included CM Advisors, Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani. The cabinet also approved rules of Sindh Coal Authority and some other departments.