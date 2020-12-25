Share:

SUKKUR - SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo, has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extraordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He directed that the effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district, said a police officer on Thursday. The SSP has directed Sindh Police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on highways. Strict security arrangements finalized for new year night Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations of new year night besides traffic management plan has also been finalized on Thursday to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned. No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern ac-tion would be taken against violators. Under elaborate security arrangements a number of police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment for churches and public places. According to police spokesman Sukkur, a fool-proof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.