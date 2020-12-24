Share:

Imagine yourself in the university examination room solving the objective question paper of your midterm exam. Ten minutes have passed, and you have solved some questions, while about the rest, you are not really sure. You look up and find people around using different means to communicate with each other. Some are signalling using hand gestures while others are helping themselves by lip-reading a nearby friend. You know that they don’t mind helping you either, and your right answer is just one whisper away. What will you do in this scenario?

Students cheat in various ways, whether we like it or not. And with advancements in technology, they are also finding innovative ways to aid their dishonest practice.

However, in all instances of cheating, whether traditional copying from the neighbour’s answer sheet or newer ways of instant messaging during exams, students are not the only ones to whom all blame can be attributed. Though students are responsible for cheating when they do not study at all or study to the required level and cheat in exams to overcome their lack of preparation. There are other factors that directly or indirectly lead to student cheating.

First of all, societal pressure to maintain good grades lead to this behaviour. Immediate family members cannot accept an F or low passing grades from students. They often associate grades with the students’ intelligence levels, and a low-grade means labelling students less intelligent. Second, grades are often considered signposts that lead to reasonable employment opportunities. A low GPA means heading towards your underpaying job.

Students also cheat when they know that they can. I had been in test rooms where as soon as the invigilator sat, after several rounds, students conveniently took out their cheat sheets or cell phones to copy the answers. It felt as if they were waiting for their magic moment to happen. This happens because invigilators are often less concerned about students’ activities in examination halls.

But students do not refrain from cheating even when they are caught red-handed, knowing that they can get away with it. In Pakistan, universities either don’t have academic committees or if they do, their policies are not robust enough to inculcate academic integrity among students.

However, if we keep societal and administrative factors aside, sometimes, teachers—who are the main contributors to student knowledge—lead to student cheating. In some cases, they do not put enough effort into designing engaging assessments for students that assess student learning. More often than not, tests are designed to assess their memory of facts, and these facts are to be reproduced the way they are written in their reading resources. Hence, students who cannot meet teachers’ demands of recalling facts on test day find no other way of coping with exams besides cheating. McKeachie and Svinicki, in their book of teaching tips and strategies for university teachers, call this type of behaviour as students’ way of getting back at unreasonable teachers.

High-stakes assessments are yet another cause of student cheating. When significant weightage of student grades comes from their performance on mid-terms and or final tests, students do whatever they can to deal with the exam. Hard-working students opt for cheating for higher grades.

But all is not lost; there are ways to deal with student cheating at institutional and classroom levels. At the institutional level, establishing disciplinary committees that are not confined to punitive measures is the first practical step towards improvement. It is about going beyond rusticating students for weeks or months to spending some time in comprehending underlying issues that engender cheating. Simply put, we can begin by asking students about the challenges they face in their academic and personal lives and suggest some ways to overcome them so that they can take an honest charge of their learning.

Whereas, at the classroom level, teachers can reduce the pressure in their respective courses at least. Instead of giving one term paper or the final exam to assess all student learning, students must be assessed at different course stages. This gives both teachers and students feedback about their progress in the course. Similarly, breaking term papers into multiple successive assignments will also reduce pressure, accompanied by the feeling of doing all at once in a limited amount of time.

Last but not least, designing authentic assessments that allow students to connect their classroom learning with the professional world will ignite student interest in their learning and be less hostile towards their teachers.

The question is, are we, as adults, ready to challenge our deeply entrenched societal and institutional practices that are not helping us, inculcate honesty in our younger generation? If we can only realise our share in students’ dishonest practices, we can help them become better learners and better individuals.