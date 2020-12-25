Share:

LAHORE -Two crucial matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 will be played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground today (Friday) to decide the main and subsidiary finalists of the event. JP&CC Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan thanked Aquafina for sponsoring this event and hoped that more such generous sponsors would come forward to support polo.

The first semifinal will be contested between Diamond Paints and Remington Pharma at 2:00 pm. Diamond Paints consist of Ameenur Rehman, Mir Huzaifa, Mir Shoaib and Saqib Khakwani while Remington Pharma comprise Basil Khokhar, Raja Jalal, Bilal Noon and Agha Musa. The second semifinal will be played between Habib Metro Lions and AOS at 3:00 pm.

Habib Metro include Mian Abbas, Shaikh M Raf-fay, Shaikh M Farhad and Marcos Panelo while AOS have Hamza Hakeem, Ahmed Zubair, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Shah Shamyl Alam.