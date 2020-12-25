Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday set up two separate committees to “officially” begin preparations for upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

PTI has established a five-member high-level steering committee and a nine-member special coordination committee to officially begin preparations for AJK polls after “historic victory” in Gilgit-Baltistan, said an announcement made by PTI’s Central Media Department.

The present AJK Legislative Assembly will complete its five-year term in July next year.

According to the details, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee issued a formal notification of both committees. The five-member steering committee will be responsible to oversee the process of new joining from other political parties in order to be considered for award of tickets.

According to the notification, no potential candidate can join the party and shall be eligible to apply to be considered for the party ticket without approval and recommendation of the steering committee

Senior Vice President PTI Arshad Dad has been appointed as chairman of the committee. The other members include Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and party leaders including Khawaja Farooq and Raja Mansoor.

The nine-member special coordination will be responsible to ensure transparent preparation of voters’ lists. According to the terms of reference (TOR) of the committee, it will deal with all issues related to National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Election Commission and provincial governments to ensure transparent compilation of voters’ lists.

The committee will be headed by Arshad Dad. The other members include Dr. Abol Hassan, Ejaz Minhas, Shahid Yousuf, Khawaja Farooq, Raja Mansoor, Saleem Butt, Chaudhry Maqbool and Tauseef Abbasi.